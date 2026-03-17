John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan Is Back in First Trailer for ‘Ghost War’ Movie

Less than two years after the series finale of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” John Krasinski’s hero is back — this time in a movie.

The first trailer for “Jack Ryan: Ghost War” finds Krasinski reprising the role of the CIA analyst who consistently finds himself in action set pieces, pulled back into the espionage world after a covert mission unveils a deadly conspiracy.

Krasinski co-wrote the screenplay for “Ghost War” with Season 4 stalwart Aaron Rabin, while Andrew Bernstein, who directed three episodes of Season 2 of the show, directs the film.

Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly and Betty Gabriel are also back, with Sienna Miller playing a new character, an MI6 officer who teams up with Jack and his crew.

Unlike other Amazon MGM Studios releases this year, “Ghost War” is a streaming release and won’t be in theaters. That’ll likely be no bother for the fans who made the series a streaming hit throughout its four-season run.

The “Jack Ryan” TV series premiered in 2018, bringing the popular Tom Clancy character to the small screen via an action-packed Prime Video original. Krasinski followed in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine who all played the character in previous movies, and now his Jack Ryan joins them in the pantheon of Jack Ryan films with “Ghost War.”

Per the official synopsis, Ryan’s new mission forces him “to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.”

“Jack Ryan: Ghost War” has a story by Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim and is produced by Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski and Andrew Form. Executive producers are John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg, Carlton Cuse and Tom Clancy.

The film will be released globally on Prime Video on May 20, 2026.