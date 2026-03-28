James Tolkan, ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Top Gun’ Actor, Dies at 94

James Tolkan, an actor who appeared in such hit films as “Top Gun,” “Serpico” and the “Back to the Future” trilogy, has died at the age of 94.

Tolkan died peacefully in Saranac Lake, N.Y., on Thursday, according to an obituary on the official “Back to the Future” website. A cause of death has not been given.

One of Tolkan’s most notable roles was Gerald Strickland, Marty McFly’s tough and strict principal at Hill Valley High School in Robert Zemeckis’ “Back to the Future” series. He also appeared as U.S. Marshal James Strickland, an ancestor of Gerald’s, in “Back to the Future Part III,” set in the Old West.

Another notable role of Tolkan’s was CDR Tom “Stinger” Jardian in Tony Scott’s 1986 action film “Top Gun.” Stinger, commander of the USS Enterprise’s carrier air group, is the one who sends Maverick and Goose to the Top Gun program—giving the duo one last scolding on their way out.

Born in Calumet, Mich., on June 20, 1931, Tolkan attended Eastern Arizona College on a football scholarship before serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. A heart condition led to his discharge, after which he pursued the arts, earning a B.A. in Drama from the University of Iowa.

Tolkan had a handful of TV and film appearances in the 1960s and early 1970s before landing a part in Sidney Lumet’s classic cop drama “Serpico” as Lt. Steiger. He would later rejoin Lumet for 1981’s “Prince of the City.”

Tolkan’s numerous other film and television appearances include “The Amityville Horror,” “War Games,” “Masters of the Universe” (1987), “Dick Tracy,” “Bone Tomahawk,” “Mary,” and “Cobra.” He also played Dave Moss in the original Broadway cast of “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

Tolkan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Parmelee, and three nieces in Des Moines, Iowa. His family asks that donations be made to a local animal shelter, animal rescue organization, or Humane Society chapter in his memory.