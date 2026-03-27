‘Harry Potter’ Trailer Is HBO’s Most-Watched Ever With Over 277 Million Views in 48 Hours

The trailer for HBO’s “Harry Potter” has shattered records for the network as it tallied up over 277 million views in its first 48 hours.

With the impressive viewership, the glimpse at the new series has become the most-watch trailer in HBO and HBO Max history, exceeding the previous record by more than double.

For reference, the “Euphoria” Season 3 scored nearly 100 million views within its first 48 hours in January, which at the time marked HBO Max’s most-watched original series trailer.

The trailer for the new series, which will launch this Christmas, sees some of the first glimpses of the new cast in the beloved roles, including Dominic McLaughlin take as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

“I’ve always wanted to know about my parents,” McLaughlin’s Harry says in the trailer. “Your parents were the kindest, bravest people I have ever met. They were funny and clever and they stood up for what they believe is right,” Nick Frost’s Hagrid says back. “The next time I see you will be at Hogwarts.”

The official logline is as follows: “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that’s what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.”

In addition to the trio and Frost, “Harry Potter” stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, among others.

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod serving as an executive producer and directing multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Additional EPs includde J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV as well as David Heyman of Heyday Films.



