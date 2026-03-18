Jason Bateman to Direct Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson in New Netflix Feature

Jason Bateman’s new Netflix film “The Cackling of the Dodos” “definitely isn’t about birds,” at least not according to the streamer.

Bateman will direct the feature, with Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson set to star. “Kingdomtide” author Rye Curtis wrote the screenplay. The streamer announced the project at a Next on Netflix presentation hosted by Jinny Howe and Dan Lin.

“The film centers on small-town farmer George, who has a truly terrible day when he discovers a corpse chilling out in a grain bin, and is unwittingly forced into a chaotic, sloppy cover-up by his boss Denny,” a synopsis from Netflix reads.

“The Cackling of the Dodos” marks the third feature directed by Bateman, who has spent much of his behind-the-camera time in television as of late. Bateman made his feature directorial debut with “Bad Words,” in which he played a middle-school dropout who entered a national spelling bee. He later helmed “The Family Fang,” starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Christopher Walken.

Bateman has since had a strong television career, developing multiple projects at Netflix. The actor-filmmaker won an Emmy for directing an episode of “Ozark,” a major dramatic starring vehicle for Bateman created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, with Chris Mundy serving as showrunner. More recently, he directed two episodes of the Netflix miniseries “Black Rabbit” (as did his “Ozark” co-star Laura Linney). Bateman stars in “Black Rabbit” alongside Jude Law.

Rockwell and Harrelson’s starring roles in “The Cackling of the Dodos” marks a reunion for the duo. The pair previously starred together in Martin McDonagh’s “Seven Psychopaths” alongside Colin Farrell.

The streamer was scarce on details for “The Cackling of the Dodos” at the Next on Netflix streaming event, but they did tease it as an exciting new film with Bateman at the helm.

“It might not be a nature documentary, but it’s sure to be wild,” a press release for Netflix reads.