Josh Gad Boards ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel Alongside Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper

Josh Gad boarded Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel film Wednesday, rounding out the crew led by Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper.

The “Frozen” star is said to be taking on a significant role in the forthcoming heist film, which will also be directed by Cooper. This is just the latest casting update for the highly anticipated prequel, which is making its way towards production.

On Tuesday, TheWrap’s own Umberto Gonzalez reported that Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro had closed a deal to join the movie.

As we reported, Cooper is set to write, direct, produce and star in the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel alongside Robbie, who is producing alongside husband Tom Ackerley via their company LuckyChap. Lea Pictures’ Weston Middleton is also producing.

Executive producers include Josey McNamara, Bronte Payne, Bobby Wilhelm, Jay Roach, Michelle Graham, Lee Isaac Chung, Ashley Jay Sandberg, Gary Ross and Olivia Milch.

While plot details are currently being kept under wraps, we know the screenplay was written by Cooper based on characters created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. Previous drafts were written by Carrie Solomon.

Robbie also teased the plot back at CinemaCon, sharing that she and Cooper were set portray the parents of Danny Ocean (portrayed in the Steven Soderbergh “Ocean’s” trilogy by George Clooney).

“Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows: his parents,” Robbie said at the time. “You’ll see them in all their prime in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist.”

The film is currently set to release on June 25, 2027.

Variety was the first to report Gad’s casting.