Julia Roberts to Star In and Produce Sony’s ‘Home Economics’ Movie Adaptation

Sony’s 3000 Pictures has acquired the rights to Katy Hays’ upcoming novel “Home Economics” with Julia Roberts set to star and produce.

Roberts is producing the project with with partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill through their Red Om Films banner alongside “Wicked” producer Marc Platt on behalf of Marc Platt Productions.

Hays is set to adapt her novel for the screen and executive produce the movie project. Hays is a New York Times best-selling author with her debut novel “The Cloisters” and is also the author of the critically acclaimed and Times best-selling novel, “Saltwater,” which is currently on the paper’s best-seller list.

The book’s synopsis and film plot are being kept under wraps. “Home Economics” sold in a highly competitive publishing auction landing at Pamela Dorman Books, an imprint of Viking Penguin, at Penguin Random House, where it will be published in 2027. It has also been sold in 11 international territories.

Jake Bauman and the Sony Literary team were instrumental in bringing this project to Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster will oversee for 3000 Pictures.

Roberts most recently starred in Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt” at Amazon MGM Studios and will next be in Sam Esmail’s “Panic Carefully” at Warner Bros., which will be released theatrically on on Feb. 26, 2027.

Roberts and Red Om Films are repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein. Platt is repped by 42 West and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Katy Hays is repped for publishing by Elisabeth Weed and The Book Group and for film and television by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.