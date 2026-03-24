Netflix Teams With McDonald’s for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Adult Happy Meals

After winning two Oscars and breaking every Netflix record, “KPop Demon Hunters” is headed to McDonald’s.

Starting March 31, there will be a pair of “adult Happy Meals” available – one themed to HUNTR/X, with the other devoted to devilish boy band Saja Boys. Each meal will come with exclusive “photocards” that will unlock first-access content and will “brings flavors from McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea, connecting fans to the film through taste,” according to the official release.

“Everything we do at McDonald’s is for the fans, and no one can relate to that more than Netflix and ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’” Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s, said. “Big things happen when you bring two massive fandoms together, and this partnership was a natural fit. We found authentic ways to unite our iconic worlds — inviting HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fans into the rivalry in ways that feel true to the film and unmistakably McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s/Netflix

The first meal is The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, “channeling their signature heartthrob charm,” the meal includes a Spicy Saja McMuffin – the classic sausage McMuffin topped “with a peppery Spicy Saja Sauce — inspired by the fire of Gwi-Ma,” plush hash brows “crispy on the outside and soft on the inside — just like the Saja Boys’ leader Jinu” and a small soft drink (for a little “Soda Pop” “to cool down from the heat”).

McDonald’s/Netflix

Then there’s theHUNTR/X Meal, which includes a 10-piece chicken McNuggets box, medium soft drink and three limited-time menu items – Ramyeon McShaker Fries, “a spicy, umami spin on our fries featuring a soy, garlic, sesame and spice seasoning — inspired by Rumi, Mira and Zoey’s go-to snack,” Hunter Sauce “a sweet chili sauce mixing notes of chili, garlic and pepper with just enough heat inspired by HUNTR/X’s fierce, yet fun-loving personalities” and Demon Sauce, “a bold mustard sauce with heat and tang — made purple, just like demon patterns.”

“KPop Demon Hunters has ignited an incredibly passionate global fandom, and we’re always looking for authentic ways to bring fans deeper into the worlds they love,” Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, said “With McDonald’s, we were able to turn the rivalry between The Saja Boys and HUNTR/X into something fans can actually experience, drawing inspiration from Korean culture and food traditions that sit at the heart of the film. From Ramyeon McShaker Fries to Demon sauces paired with Soda Pop, every detail was designed to feel like it could have come straight out of a scene in the movie.”

But that’s not all!

Perhaps the greatest line-up to the menu since the McRib, they are also introducing The Derpy McFlurry, named after the iconic supernatural tiger from “Kpop Demon Hunters.” The drink is described as “a brand-new McFlurry flavor, available a la carte, that blends creamy vanilla soft serve with berry popping pearls, enrobed in a wild berry sauce. Just like Derpy Tiger, it’s impossible not to love, no matter which side you pick.”

Head to your local McDonald’s on March 31 for all the demon-hunting fun.