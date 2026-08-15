Kristen Stewart Recalls ‘Twilight’ Cast and Crew’s ‘Titanic’ Moment During Brazil Storm

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Kristen Stewart recalled a less than desirable experience she had while filming one of the “Twilight” movies, comparing it to the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

The actress, who was promoting her new movie “The Wrong Girls” alongside co-star Alia Shawkat, was tasked with guessing the iconic filming locations from her past. At the start of the video, Stewart was presented with a photo of a beach locale, correctly guessing it was Brazil, where Stewart’s character Bella Swan went on her honeymoon with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in 2011’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.”

While the filming location looked picturesque, Stewart revealed production became a bit of a nightmare due to a massive storm that trapped the cast and crew.

“Everyone got stuck in this house actually and couldn’t leave,” she recalled. “Yes, the whole crew was truly, like rubbing two peanuts together and like being really infuriated and pissed that like production couldn’t get them out of there.”

Stewart shared that she was offered a way out, much like how women and children were given preference on lifeboats aboard the Titanic.

“And there was like, one little boat and they were like, ‘We can get the cast out just for the night,’” Stewart went on. “And I was like, ‘This is the Titanic.’”

She added: “I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna get on that, right?’ … They’re like playing violins and I’m like, ‘I love you guys so much. I consider myself like a blue-collar actress. So, I’m like, super with you, but I’m out of here.’”

Watch Stewart’s comments below.

Stewart is not the first member of the cast to reflect on that chaotic filming experience. Back in 2011, Pattinson discussed filming in the town of Paraty, telling MTV at the time: “[Brazil] was really amazing the day we got there, and really beautiful and warm and everything you’d expect … Then it suddenly, for the remainder of the shoot, was not only raining but like hurricane storms.”

He added: “It was kind of like having a honeymoon in England. We were playing board games instead of, like, making love on the beach.”