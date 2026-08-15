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First ‘Tangled’ Live-Action Footage Teases Kathryn Hahn’s Mother Gothel

The live-action remake arrives in spring 2028

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Courtesy of Casey Loving
Disney
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Disney’s live-action “Tangled” is on the way. And the company shared a first-look at the new movie at D23.

In the brief trailer the camera tracks along Rapunzel’s extremely, extremely long hair. The text on screen says that the Disney classic will finally come to life. Finally, Rapunzel (Teagan Croft) turns around. We get the title treatment and then we see Kathryn Hahn’s Mother Gothel creeping around a door.

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Hahn then joined D23 on stage, explaining how much fun she’s been having filming the live-action feature. She said that Croft and Milo Manheim were back in Spain, still shooting the new movie.

Disney shared the March 31, 2028, release date for the film, another in its long line of live-action remake. This summer, the studio released a revamped “Moana” (an animated film that’s only 10 years old), which was seen as a box office disappointment. However, the studio also shared news of the sequel to last summer’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” which grossed more than $1 billion.

“Tangled” is a few years older than “Moana,” with the original having released in theaters in 2010. This gives it an 18-year gap from animation to live action, which may help for a nostalgia-fueled box office. It’s a longer break than “How to Train Your Dragon” took (the animated film also released in 2010 and the live-action remake hit theaters in 2025), and that managed to gross roughly $636 million worldwide.

With “Tangled” still more than a year away, Disney only released this brief tease of footage, though Croft did appear in a pink dress that is similar to her animated counterpart. For now, fans can revisit the original animated film while they wait — or they can brush and brush and brush and brush their hair.

“Tangled” arrives in theaters on March 31, 2028.

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Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…
Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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