First ‘Tangled’ Live-Action Footage Teases Kathryn Hahn’s Mother Gothel

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Disney’s live-action “Tangled” is on the way. And the company shared a first-look at the new movie at D23.

In the brief trailer the camera tracks along Rapunzel’s extremely, extremely long hair. The text on screen says that the Disney classic will finally come to life. Finally, Rapunzel (Teagan Croft) turns around. We get the title treatment and then we see Kathryn Hahn’s Mother Gothel creeping around a door.

Best day ever! Disney's live-action Tangled is coming to theaters March 31, 2028 #D23 pic.twitter.com/eFznahHzPG — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 15, 2026

Hahn then joined D23 on stage, explaining how much fun she’s been having filming the live-action feature. She said that Croft and Milo Manheim were back in Spain, still shooting the new movie.

Disney shared the March 31, 2028, release date for the film, another in its long line of live-action remake. This summer, the studio released a revamped “Moana” (an animated film that’s only 10 years old), which was seen as a box office disappointment. However, the studio also shared news of the sequel to last summer’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” which grossed more than $1 billion.

“Tangled” is a few years older than “Moana,” with the original having released in theaters in 2010. This gives it an 18-year gap from animation to live action, which may help for a nostalgia-fueled box office. It’s a longer break than “How to Train Your Dragon” took (the animated film also released in 2010 and the live-action remake hit theaters in 2025), and that managed to gross roughly $636 million worldwide.

With “Tangled” still more than a year away, Disney only released this brief tease of footage, though Croft did appear in a pink dress that is similar to her animated counterpart. For now, fans can revisit the original animated film while they wait — or they can brush and brush and brush and brush their hair.

“Tangled” arrives in theaters on March 31, 2028.