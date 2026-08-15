‘Coco 2’ First Look Reveals Miguel Is All Grown Up 

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Look out, Pixar fans. Benjamin Bratt is back for “Coco 2” as Ernesto de la Cruz, the villain from the original 2017 film.

The new film takes place several years after the first, with Miguel now a teenager. Ernesto de la Cruz is back for revenge in the new movie, coming after the boy who ruined his life (or afterlife). Hector will also be back for the new film.

The songwriting team from “Coco” will write new music for the sequel, which is set to release in 2029. The sequel to “Coco” was announced in March 2025, with Lee Unkrich returning as director alongside Adrian Molina, who co-wrote the original film.

“Coco” tells the story of a Mexican boy named Miguel with a love of music, but is not allowed to play because of a family ban on music caused by the mysterious actions of his great-great-grandfather.

During the festival of Dia De Muertos, Miguel sneaks into the mausoleum of superstar singer Ernesto de la Cruz, hoping to play his guitar. But when he takes it, Miguel is taken away to the Land of the Dead, and the only way back is to win the blessing of his deceased ancestors and uncover the true reason why his family has banned music with the help of a down-on-his-luck skeleton named Hector, played by Bernal.

“Coco” became a global sensation, grossing $823 million worldwide and winning the Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature as well as Best Original Song for “Remember Me” (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).

Along with the new film, Disney is currently constructing a new “Coco” ride at its California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, with an opening date set for sometime next year. It was also announced at D23 that “Coco” will be featured in the video game “Kingdom Hearts IV” in 2027.

“Coco 2” will release in theaters in November 2029.