Lance Oppenheim Shares Scrapped ‘Primetime’ Title Sequence With Robert Pattinson

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“Primetime” has been out in America for a month now — but to celebrate this weekend’s opening across the pond, director Lance Oppenheim revealed the opening title sequence that was ultimately scrapped from his final cut.

“‘Primetime’ is opening today in the U.K.! They say you must kill your darlings at some point… and here’s a darling that hurt to let go,” Oppenheim shared Friday on Instagram. “I really loved this title sequence that [editor] Daniel Garber, Robert Pattinson and I made for the movie, and here it is now, in all its glory.”