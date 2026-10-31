Lance Oppenheim Shares Scrapped ‘Primetime’ Title Sequence With Robert Pattinson

“Primetime” has been out in America for a month now — but to celebrate this weekend’s opening across the pond, director Lance Oppenheim revealed the opening title sequence that was ultimately scrapped from his final cut.
“‘Primetime’ is opening today in the U.K.! They say you must kill your darlings at some point… and here’s a darling that hurt to let go,” Oppenheim shared Friday on Instagram. “I really loved this title sequence that [editor] Daniel Garber, Robert Pattinson and I made for the movie, and here it is now, in all its glory.”
“Thank you to the best cast and crew in the planet that made this movie happen,” he continued. “And if you’re in the U.S., the movie is still playing in select theaters!”
The video features Pattinson’s Chris Hansen running at night (a scene included in the original trailer but not the movie), superimposed with negatives introducing his co-stars — including Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, Anna Faris, Bokeem Woodbine, Tony Revolori, Jonathan Lipnicki and Alex Winter.
Plus, this isn’t Oppenheim’s only movie currently in theaters. His hit documentary “You Can See Everything” with Nathan Fielder is currently on track for a $10.5 million third box office weekend this Halloween, rivaling “Clayface” for No. 1.
“Primetime” and “You Can See Everything” are now playing in theaters.