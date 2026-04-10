Lionsgate Taps Laurel Pecchia as SVP of Corporate Communications

Lionsgate has promoted Laurel Pecchia to senior vice president of corporate communications, the studio announced on Friday.

In this role, Pecchia will help spearhead Lionsgate’s corporate media relations strategy and initiatives, executive communications and employee communications. She will also be responsible for preparation for quarterly Board of Directors presentations and earnings calls. Pecchia will collaborate with Lionsgate’s Motion Picture and Television Groups on communication involving the studio’s film and television slates as well as its more than 20,000-title library. Additionally, she will manage communications around the studio’s AI, live and location-based entertainment, digital media and 3 Arts talent management and production initiatives.

“Laurel is an exceptionally talented and versatile spokesperson whose responsibilities have expanded across the full range of our communications activities,” said Lionsgate Chief Communications Officer Peter Wilkes. “She combines a strong grasp of our fast-changing business environment with a remarkable work ethic, and she is well liked and highly regarded by her Lionsgate and media colleagues alike.”

Pecchia joined the studio in June 2022 as vice president of corporate communications. Prior to joining Lionsgate, Pecchia handled corporate and client media relations, wrote executive scripts and press releases, and managed internal communications at WME.

Her appointment comes ahead of a busy time for the studio. Later this month, Lionsgate will release “Michael,” its musical biographical drama about Michael Jackson from director Antoine Fuqua. The studio will also release Peter and Michael Spierig’s survival thriller “Fall 2” in August, as well as the latest “Hunger Games” movie — “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” — in November.