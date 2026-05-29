Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning ‘Star Wars’ Editor, Dies at 80

Marcia Lucas, the Oscar-winning editor who first took audiences to a galaxy far, far away with 1977’s “Star Wars,” has died at the age of 80, her family confirmed.

Marcia, part of the editorial team for both “Star Wars” and “Return of the Jedi,” was married to the franchise’s founder George Lucas from 1969 to 1983. She died after a battle with metastatic cancer.

“Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered,” the family said in a statement. “Her influence on film is indelible, but those who knew her best will remember the way she made life feel more vivid, more beautiful, more fun and more full of love.”

Marcia was a powerful asset in the early days of the “Star Wars” series, helping shape its voice and identity long before it became the massive global franchise spanning numerous films (including “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” currently in theaters), TV series, books, comics, video games and more. She won an Academy Award for Best Film Editing for her work on the original “Star Wars” movie, an award that came four years after she was nominated for editing George’s previous film, “American Graffiti.” She additionally edited his debut feature, “THX 1138.”

Beyond these collaborations with her then-husband, Marcia worked as an editor with other acclaimed filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. She was credited as sole editor for Scorsese’s “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” and served as supervising editor for “Taxi Driver” and “New York, New York.”

Marcia served as part of a three-person crew editing both “Star Wars” and “Return of the Jedi.” On the first film, she worked alongside Paul Hirsch and Richard Chew and was personally responsible for editing the Battle of Yavin — otherwise known as the iconic “trench run” sequence near the end of the film. For “Return of the Jedi,” Marcia shared credit with Sean Barton and Duwayne Dunham, with George citing her as responsible for the “dying and crying” scenes to Time.

That “dying and crying” is pretty significant in “Return of the Jedi,” a film that hinges its third act not on a massive battle (though there’s plenty of space action, too), but on a father sacrificing himself because his son believes he’s not beyond redemption. In general, Marcia has been credited as, in some respects, the heart of the “Star Wars” franchise, working tirelessly to ensure that moments like Han Solo’s grand return to the Rebellion at the end of the original film landed with emotional impact for the audience.

Seeing what a massive cultural phenomenon “Star Wars” became, it’s safe to say that was a job well done.