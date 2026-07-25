‘Matchbox’ Trailer: John Cena Is a CIA Agent on the Run in Mattel’s Action-Packed Teaser

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John Cena, Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson and Teyonah Parris took to the Hall H stage to present the first trailer for “Matchbox: The Movie” at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Directed by “Extraction” veteran Sam Hargrave, the action-comedy comes from Apple Original Films, Skydance Media and Mattel Films. The movie also stars Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll and Bill Camp.

The official synopsis reads: “Inspired by the iconic Mattel toys, ‘Matchbox The Movie’ is an action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world.”

“Matchbox: The Movie” is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger through Skydance Media, alongside Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz through Mattel Films and Jules Daly. Executive producers are Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin.

The Matchbox brand originated in 1953 with die-cast company Lesney Products, which was sold to Mattel in 1997. Its first big hit was a model of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation coach, which sold more than 1 million units. Matchbox cars are known for their miniature size and attention to detail, with various sizes and configurations released over the years. Eventually, the company settled on the familiar tiny die-cast cars in blister packs that can hang on the shelves of toy stores, grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Matchbox: The Movie” hits Apple TV on Oct. 9.