Michael Jackson’s Alleged Abuse Victim Says Biopic Release Day Is ‘Triggering,’ Offers Other Survivors Support

James Safechuck, one of the two subjects who alleged Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children in HBO’s 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland,” released a video message Friday for fellow abuse survivors as the Jackson estate rallies support for the late singer with the release of Lionsgate’s biopic “Michael.”

“I wanted to come on and connect with other survivors of childhood sexual abuse. The ‘Michael’ movie’s coming out and it’s getting a lot of promotion,” Safechuck said in a video message obtained by TheWrap from his legal representatives.

“There’s billboards and commercials and just people praising Michael and it can be triggering for survivors who have their own Michael in their lives, whether it’s the priest who’s close to God or the sports coach who’s just helping the kids or the step-parent who’s supporting the family.

“Our abusers are praised sometimes, even after we come out and tell the truth,” he continued. “And I just wanted to let you know that you’re not alone and that there’s other survivors out there that understand what you’re going through and that are there with you. And that if you’re feeling all the feels, then lean into people that are close to you, lean into people that support you and that give you love and know that you’re not alone … Telling the truth and telling what happened is a good thing and that it’s part of your healing.”

Watch the message in full below:

Safechuck is one of two plaintiffs, along with Wade Robson, involved in an ongoing civil suit against Jackson’s corporate entities, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures. In 2023, a three-judge California appeals court reversed decisions made in 2020 and 2021 that dismissed Robson and Safechuck’s initial lawsuits.



The two men were the subjects of the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which recounted their accusations that Jackson repeatedly molested them and manipulated their families into trusting him. They allege the companies had a “duty of care,” and that employees of those companies acted as “co-conspirators, collaborators, facilitators and alter egos” during the period in which they say they were assaulted.

Jackson consistently denied any wrongdoing and was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005.

“We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent of these allegations, which are contrary to all credible evidence and independent corroboration, and which were only first made years after Michael’s death by men motivated solely by money,” Jonathan Steinsapir, a lawyer for Jackson’s estate, said in a statement provided to The New York Times at the time.

“Michael” hit theaters Friday and follows the life and career of the King of Pop, from his childhood in The Jackson 5 through his rise to global superstardom. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, with Jackson portrayed by his real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in his feature film debut. The cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and Miles Teller as attorney John Branca.

The film has already broken box office records and drawn both praise and criticism. It was executive produced by Jackson estate executors Branca and John McClain, alongside Fuqua. Some critics have argued the estate’s involvement may have hindered an accurate depiction of the singer’s life. The film also omits depictions of the child molestation allegations.

Fuqua, meanwhile, recently spoke his mind about the allegations in an interview with The New Yorker, saying that he is “not convinced that Jackson did what he is accused of doing.”

“When I hear things about us — Black people in particular, especially in a certain position — there’s always pause,” he said.

Safechuck’s attorney, Carpenter, said he wished “we were hearing more about a Michael Jackson Transparency Act than a Michael Jackson biopic.” As for the pending trial, there is no current date set.

You can watch Safechuck’s full statement in the video above.