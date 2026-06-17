Mike Myers Insists ‘Austin Powers 4’ Is Happening | Video

He’s spent 24 years on ice, but Austin Powers may soon be back, baby.

Mike Myers stopped by Trevor Noah’s “World Cup Watch Party” on Tuesday, where the former “Daily Show” host asked his fellow comedian about a potential fourth entry in the “Austin Powers” franchise.

“Yes,” the “Shrek 5” star quickly confirmed, though he did not provide any additional details.

The original New Line Cinema trilogy consisted of 1997’s “International Man of Mystery,” 1999’s “The Spy Who Shagged Me” and 2002’s “Goldmember,” all of which spoofed the James Bond spy genre through the lens of the over-sexualized 1960s. Jay Roach directed all three movies written by Myers, with Michael McCullers joining as co-screenwriter for the latter two.

Myers starred in the films alongside Michael York, Seth Green, Mindy Sterling and Robert Wagner, with Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham, Verne Troyer, Michael Caine and Beyoncé appearing in varying capacities.

In 2011, New Line and Myers were reportedly close to a deal on “Austin Powers 4,” but that never came to fruition.