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Mike Myers Insists ‘Austin Powers 4’ Is Happening | Video

But no, the “Shrek 5” star has no further details to share

JD Knapp
austin-powers-goldmember
New Line Cinema

He’s spent 24 years on ice, but Austin Powers may soon be back, baby.

Mike Myers stopped by Trevor Noah’s “World Cup Watch Party” on Tuesday, where the former “Daily Show” host asked his fellow comedian about a potential fourth entry in the “Austin Powers” franchise.

“Yes,” the “Shrek 5” star quickly confirmed, though he did not provide any additional details.

The original New Line Cinema trilogy consisted of 1997’s “International Man of Mystery,” 1999’s “The Spy Who Shagged Me” and 2002’s “Goldmember,” all of which spoofed the James Bond spy genre through the lens of the over-sexualized 1960s. Jay Roach directed all three movies written by Myers, with Michael McCullers joining as co-screenwriter for the latter two.

Myers starred in the films alongside Michael York, Seth Green, Mindy Sterling and Robert Wagner, with Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham, Verne Troyer, Michael Caine and Beyoncé appearing in varying capacities.

In 2011, New Line and Myers were reportedly close to a deal on “Austin Powers 4,” but that never came to fruition.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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