‘Minions & Monsters’ Adds Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg and Allison Janney to Cast

The Minions, those Tic-Tac-shaped henchmen, famously don’t really speak as much as they expound in an adorable portmanteau of gibberish. But they can still be surrounded by very famous voice talent.

Universal and Illumination have announced an all-star cast for the upcoming “Minions & Monsters,” which arrives in theaters on July 1, 2026. Joining the latest entry in the lucrative “Despicable Me” franchise are Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch and Trey Parker. Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr are also joining the film.

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Parker is already part of the “Despicable Me” universe, having voiced 1980s-indebted villain Balthazar Bratt in 2017’s “Despicable Me 3.”

“Minions & Monsters,” the third “Minions” spinoff (after 2022’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru”) and the seventh film in the overall “Despicable Me” franchise (after 2024’s “Despicable Me 4”), was directed by Pierre Coffin. Coffin has famously provided the voice of the Minions since the first “Despicable Me” in 2010 and directed the first three “Despicable Me” films as well as the first “Minions” movie. He co-wrote the script for “Minions & Monsters” with Brian Lynch.

The new movie was produced by Illumination’s founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan, and executive produced by Brian Lynch.

The official synopsis for “Minions & Monsters” describes it as “the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions, led by Dick, conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.”

“The Minions have always had a wonderfully subversive spirit and ‘Minions & Monsters’ delivers a full dose of irreverence and comedic mayhem,” Meledandri said in an official statement. “Pierre and his Illumination team have brought a level of artistry to the film that has thrilled me all throughout production. The voice cast is filled with exceptional talent. The film’s story is unexpected and delightful, and perhaps the most lovely surprise is how ‘Minions & Monsters’ serves to honor cinema, its origins, and the comedians who are the original inspiration for these adorable little guys.”

So far, the ”Despicable Me” franchise has grossed more than $5.6 billion globally. And “Minions & Monsters” feels like it’s going to be another gargantuan hit.

“Minions & Monsters” arrives in theaters on July 1.