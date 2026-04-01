A24’s New ‘Mother Mary’ Trailer Unleashes Another Anne Hathaway Banger

A24’s “Mother Mary” has nearly arrived.

In it, Anne Hathaway plays a pop star opposite Michaela Coel’s fashion designer, who re-connect ahead of a new tour. But before the film hits theaters on April 17, another trailer has just debuted. Watch it below.

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The Wednesday teaser also features a new track from the official “Mother Mary” soundtrack album, which also drops on April 17 – “My Mouth Is Lonely for You.” You can listen to it below. The songs for “Mother Mary” were written by Jack Antonoff and Charli xcx, with additional songs written by FKA Twigs.

“Mother Mary” is the latest from singular writer/director David Lowery, who previously made “A Ghost Story” and “The Green Knight” for A24. Hunter Schafer, FKA Twigs, Sian Clifford, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay and Alba Baptista also star.

Much anticipation and speculation has swirled around “Mother Mary.” The movie shot, for over a year, beginning in May 2023 (it received a waver to continue production during the SAG-AFTRA strike). What will a lavish musical from the director of “The Old Man & the Gun” look like? We cannot wait to find out.

Hathaway has a very busy year, with “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and the J.J. Abrams-produced “The End of Oak Street” all opening this summer, and the Colleen Hoover adaptation “Verity” arriving from Amazon MGM Studios this fall. Coel also has Steven Soderbergh’s excellent art world caper “The Christophers” opening on the same day as “Mother Mary.”

“Mother Mary” arrives in theaters on April 17.