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Everything New on HBO Max in July 2026

“Big Bang Theory” gets a new spinoff, and Burning Man gets a four-part docuseries

"The Drama" starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson (Credit: A24)
"The Drama" starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson (Credit: A24)

HBO Max is a little lighter on TV premieres in July, with megahit “House of the Dragon” holding down the signature HBO Sunday night slot through the month and into early August. However, the streamer has a couple of must-watch recent film releases hitting this month, along with a reliable roster of library titles from classic films to popular franchise hits.

The top new film titles of note this month are last year’s celebrated Stephen King adaptation, “The Long Walk,” as well as a pair of this year’s A24 releases. First, there’s the fashion doc “Marc by Sofia,” which sees filmmaker Sofia Coppola craft an “intimate, unconventional portrait” of designer Marc Jacobs. Then, at the very end of the month, HBO Max will add this year’s talker “The Drama,” which stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a couple set to walk down the aisle when a confession upends their entire relationship and social circle.

As for TV, it’s a lighter month, but there’s one big name in the bunch. The latest “Big Bang Theory” spinoff, “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” which follows Kevin Sussman’s Stuart after he accidentally sets off a multiversal apocalypse. July also brings the four-episode Burning Man doc, “The Man Will Burn.”

Check out the full list of everything new on HBO Max this month below.

July 1
A Life of Her Own 
A Woman’s Face 
Army of Darkness 
Battle Cry 
Bright Leaf 
Deadpool 2 
Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut 
Desire Me 
The Evil Dead (1983) 
Evil Dead II (1987) 
Evil Dead (2013) 
Footsteps in the Dark 
Goodbye Christopher Robin 
Hail Satan? 
Hereditary  
I Love You, Alice B. Toklas 
Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)
Just Friends
Lawyer Man 
Legally Blonde 
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted 
Marine Raiders 
My Dream is Yours 
My Favorite Wife 
New Moon 
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band 
Romance on the High Seas 
Super Troopers 2 
The Beggar’s Opera 
The Clock 
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father 
The Disembodied  
The Equalizer 
The Equalizer 2 
The Equalizer 3 
The Frozen Dead 
The Hook 
The Killing of a Sacred Deer  
The Meg  
The Mummy (1999) 
The Mummy (1959) 
The Mummy Returns 
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 
The Reluctant Debutante 
The Rover 
The Strangers 
The Strawberry Blonde 
The Usual Suspects 
The Women (1939) 
Up the Down Staircase  
Us 
Waterloo Bridge 
Young Bess

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July 2
The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)
 
July 3
Deep Revenge, Season 1
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)
 
July 8
“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
 
July 9
Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)
On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)
The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)
 
July 10
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)
The Long Walk (Lionsgate)
 
July 12
Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B
Ocean’s Eight
 
July 13
Dumb Money
 
July 14
Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)
 
July 15
People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)
 
July 16
911: Did the Killer Call? Season 2 (ID)
Marc by Sofia (A24)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)
Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)
 
July 17
Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tag
The Land of Sometimes
 
July 20
Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)
 
July 21
Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)
 
July 22
Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)
People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)
 
July 23
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)
 
July 24
My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)
Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)
 
July 25
Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)
 
July 27
Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)
President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)
 
July 28
This Land (CNN Original Series)
 
July 29
Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)
 
July 31
The Drama (A24)

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Haleigh Foutch

Haleigh Foutch leads Audience, Subscription Strategy and Editorial Partnerships at TheWrap. She joined TheWrap in 2022 after a near-decade at Collider, where she not only helped shape the brand’s editorial voice but also built its horror vertical. From content strategy to managing editor, she’s worn every hat and left her mark at every level.

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