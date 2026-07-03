Everything New on HBO Max in July 2026

HBO Max is a little lighter on TV premieres in July, with megahit “House of the Dragon” holding down the signature HBO Sunday night slot through the month and into early August. However, the streamer has a couple of must-watch recent film releases hitting this month, along with a reliable roster of library titles from classic films to popular franchise hits.

The top new film titles of note this month are last year’s celebrated Stephen King adaptation, “The Long Walk,” as well as a pair of this year’s A24 releases. First, there’s the fashion doc “Marc by Sofia,” which sees filmmaker Sofia Coppola craft an “intimate, unconventional portrait” of designer Marc Jacobs. Then, at the very end of the month, HBO Max will add this year’s talker “The Drama,” which stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a couple set to walk down the aisle when a confession upends their entire relationship and social circle.

As for TV, it’s a lighter month, but there’s one big name in the bunch. The latest “Big Bang Theory” spinoff, “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” which follows Kevin Sussman’s Stuart after he accidentally sets off a multiversal apocalypse. July also brings the four-episode Burning Man doc, “The Man Will Burn.”

Check out the full list of everything new on HBO Max this month below.

July 1

A Life of Her Own

A Woman’s Face

Army of Darkness

Battle Cry

Bright Leaf

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut

Desire Me

The Evil Dead (1983)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Evil Dead (2013)

Footsteps in the Dark

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Hail Satan?

Hereditary

I Love You, Alice B. Toklas

Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)

Just Friends

Lawyer Man

Legally Blonde

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Marine Raiders

My Dream is Yours

My Favorite Wife

New Moon

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Romance on the High Seas

Super Troopers 2

The Beggar’s Opera

The Clock

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Disembodied

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

The Equalizer 3

The Frozen Dead

The Hook

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The Meg

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Reluctant Debutante

The Rover

The Strangers

The Strawberry Blonde

The Usual Suspects

The Women (1939)

Up the Down Staircase

Us

Waterloo Bridge

Young Bess





July 2

The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)



July 3

Deep Revenge, Season 1

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)



July 8

“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)



July 9

Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)

On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)

The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)



July 10

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)

The Long Walk (Lionsgate)



July 12

Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B

Ocean’s Eight



July 13

Dumb Money



July 14

Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)



July 15

People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)



July 16

911: Did the Killer Call? Season 2 (ID)

Marc by Sofia (A24)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)

Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)



July 17

Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tag

The Land of Sometimes



July 20

Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)



July 21

Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)



July 22

Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)

People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)



July 23

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)



July 24

My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)

Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)



July 25

Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)



July 27

Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)

President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)



July 28

This Land (CNN Original Series)



July 29

Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)



July 31

The Drama (A24)