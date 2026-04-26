‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Shares First-Look Photos, Premiere Date

“The Big Bang Theory” is almost back. During CCXP Mexico City on Sunday, HBO Max announced the release date for its “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” spinoff, which is now set to hit the streamer in July.

Panelists and co-stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie were on hand to help share the news, along with some first-look photos from the new series.

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke,” per the logline. “Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

The show will star Sussman as Stuart, Lapkus as Denise, Posehn as Bert and Bowie as Barry. The show is created, written and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” (HBO Max)

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” (HBO Max)

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” (HBO Max)

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” (HBO Max)

The comedy was first announced in July 2025. “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ would have loved, hated and argued about,” Lorre said in a statement at the time.

“SFTSTU” also marks a reunion for Lorre and Bill Prady, who co-created “The Big Bang Theory.” The original series ran for 12 seasons between 2007 and 2019 on CBS.

“The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I’m certain that joy will come through the screen,” Prady said last year. “Putting characters we loved from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ into a complex science fiction story with the kind of mythology that those characters love while maintaining the comedic elements is incredibly satisfying.”

