Helena Bonham Carter Exits ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 in Surprise Recasting

Helena Bonham Carter has checked out of “The White Lotus” Season 4.

“The Crown” alum and Oscar-nominated actress is departing the latest installment of the HBO drama series just over a week after filming began in France.

“With filming just underway on season four of ‘The White Lotus,’ it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set. The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”

Carter was among the first cast members announced for Season 4 of the Mike White-created murder mystery, following weeks of speculation of her casting. Details on her character remain under wraps, though it was reported to be a central role in Season 4’s plot.

The recasting won’t impact production timing, with schedules shifting to focus on the rest of the cast’s stories while recasting takes place.

“The White Lotus” Season 4 is currently filming in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Filming will also take place in Paris, though the main story is centered along the Côte d’Azur. Season 4 will follow the guests and employees of a White Lotus hotel over the course of a week that includes the Cannes Film Festival.

More specifically, this season will feature the Airelles Château de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap and the Hôtel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes.

The cast includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast members include Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

“The White Lotus” Season 4 is created, written and directed by Mike White, who also executive produces the series. Other executive producers include David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Since its debut in 2021, “The White Lotus” has won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.