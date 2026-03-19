Sofia Coppola Shelves Mysterious Kirsten Dunst Reunion Film: ‘It Felt Too Sad’

Sofia Coppola and her muse Kirsten Dunst were set to reunite for another cinematic collaboration this year, but Coppola revealed in an interview this week that the project will not be moving forward.

“It felt too sad,” the filmmaker told Elle on Wednesday. “It’s confusing in these dark times. I want to offer some hope and beauty in the world, but then you also don’t want to do something shallow, because it feels like a time for deep things.”

Details on this possible Coppola and Dunst collaboration were scarce. In August 2025, Dunst told Town & Country that she planned to reunite with her longtime director for a new script that would shoot sometime this year. Funnily enough, this was the same interview where Dunst said she’d like to star in “Minecraft 2” — something that was confirmed to actually be happening on Thursday — to please her children and get a fat paycheck.

“Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?” Dunst said at the time.

Whatever this mystery Coppola movie was going to be, it would have been the fourth major collaboration between Dunst and the filmmaker. Dunst first became Coppola’s leading lady in 1999’s “The Virgin Suicides,” with the pair later reteaming for 2006’s “Marie Antoinette” and 2017’s “The Beguiled.” Dunst also cameoed as herself in Coppola’s 2013 film “The Bling Ring.”

This would have been their first collaboration since Dunst became an Oscar nominee, picking up a Best Supporting Actress nod for “The Power of the Dog.” Her husband, Jesse Plemons, also got his first Oscar nomination the same day for the same film (his in Best Supporting Actor).

Coppola couldn’t say what her next narrative feature would be with this project shelved. The filmmaker was for a time developing an adaptation of Edith Wharton’s “The Custom of the Country” for Apple TV, though the streamer is now moving forward with a version helmed by Josie Rourke and starring Sydney Sweeney.

“I really wanted Jennifer Lawrence to play that character. In my head, she’s Undine,” Coppola told Elle. “I think it required a big star and a big budget, so that iteration didn’t happen.”

Coppola also noted in the interview that she is “kind of obsessed” with Britney Spears and her memoir “The Woman in Me.”

“Supposedly Jon Chu is doing it,” Coppola told the outlet, “but I hope — yeah, I would love to do that story.”