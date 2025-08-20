Kirsten Dunst Wants to Star in a ‘Minecraft’ Sequel: ‘Maybe I Can Just Make a Movie Where I Don’t Lose Money?’

Kirsten Dunst has thrown her hat into the ring: She wants a part in the eventual sequel to this year’s “A Minecraft Movie.”

The actress revealed as much in an interview published Wednesday with Town & Country. While discussing her upcoming projects, which include a film with “Anora” star Mikey Madison, “Triangle of Sadness” filmmaker Ruben Ostlund’s new film and a mystery project with longtime collaborator Sofia Coppola, Dunst said she also wants to star in the “Minecraft” sequel.

“Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?” the actress remarked, while also noting that her kids with “Fargo” Season 2 co-star and fellow actor Jesse Plemons loved the first “Minecraft” movie.

Dunst is no stranger to big-budget popcorn fare. She famously played Mary Jane Watson in all three of Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” movies and has had lead roles in lighthearted comedy classics like “Bring It On.” Dunst has spent most of her career working with auteurs, though, including Raimi, Sofia Coppola, Alex Garland, Lars von Trier, Jane Campion and Michel Gondry.

Of all of her recent films, the biggest and most expensive was Garland’s 2024 A24 thriller “Civil War,” in which Dunst played a disillusioned war photographer traveling through a near-future America that is tearing apart at the seams.

That film grossed nearly $130 million at the box office last year, an impressive haul for any A24 production. “A Minecraft Movie,” conversely, ranks as the highest-grossing domestic film of the year and raked in nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office. So Dunst certainly isn’t wrong to assume that starring in a “Minecraft” sequel could be a quick way to garnering a big paycheck.

Her interest — monetary or not — in the blockbuster sequel will likely still come as a surprise to Dunst’s fans, though. It is an unexpected choice for an actress who has spent her career, as Coppola told Town & Country, making “cool choices.”

However, before she reunites with Coppola or stars in any follow-up to “A Minecraft Movie,” moviegoers will next see Dunst in “Roofman,” the new Channing Tatum-led crime comedy from “Blue Valentine” director Derek Cianfrance. That film, which also stars Ben Mendelsohn and Peter Dinklage, is set to hit theaters on Oct. 10.