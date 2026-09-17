Noah Baumbach Leaves Netflix for Warner Bros. in First Look Deal, New Movie to Be Released by Clockwork

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Noah Baumbach is heading back to theaters.

After nearly a decade at Netflix, the lauded filmmaker behind “Marriage Story” and “Frances Ha” has signed a new first look deal with Warner Bros., with the studio’s new label Clockwork set to distribute a new film that he will write, direct and produce, the studio said on Thursday.

David Heyman and LuckyChap are producing the new feature, which is an original film. Further plot details are under wraps.

Baumbach is no stranger to Warner Bros., having worked with the studio on the smash-hit “Barbie” as co-writer. The studio has been trying to get a sequel off the ground with Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, but those wheels are still in motion. Gerwig’s next film, “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,” will mark one of Netflix’s biggest theatrical releases ever when it opens in IMAX and traditional theaters worldwide in February.

Baumbach’s first look deal with Warner Bros. starts in 2027.

The filmmaker, whose early indie hits “Kicking and Screaming” and “The Squid and the Whale” put him on the map, made his first movie for Netflix with 2017’s “The Meyerowitz Stories.” He followed that up with 2019’s Oscar-winning “Marriage Story,” 2022’s “White Noise” and 2025’s George Clooney vehicle “Jay Kelly.”

With this new Clockwork deal, Baumbach will have his first movie in theaters since 2015’s Searchlight release “Mistress America” (although his excellent doc “De Palma” got a limited release the same year).

Baumbach is repped by CAA, JSSK, and Narrative.

Heyman is repped by Carlos Goodman and Eric Brooks of GGSSC.

LuckyChap is repped by Entertainment 360, CAA, Attorney Jeff Bernstein & Narrative.

Variety first reported the news.