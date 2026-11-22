The long-awaited return of Danny Ocean and his crew is gaining momentum, but getting the gang back together remains the biggest hurdle for “Ocean’s Fourteen.”

David Leitch, who is attached to direct the film, says the project is moving in the right direction creatively, crediting George Clooney and his producing partner Grant Heslov for delivering a strong script.



“Oh, I mean, there’s a great script and I think everybody’s excited about moving it forward,” Leitch told People at the New York premiere of his new film “How to Rob a Bank.”

But assembling the ensemble cast remains a complicated process. “I think it’s always been about getting all those people together, and their schedules are always the issue,” the director told the outlet.

Clooney revealed to E! News in October 2025, that Warner Bros. had approved the budget and the the sequel was looking to bring back several of the original franchise’s biggest names. Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Don Cheadle are expected to reprise their roles, while Andy Garcia has confirmed he will return as casino mogul Terry Benedict.

In November 2025, Garcia told TheWrap that production had initially been targeted for January 2026, but that it had been bumped because of possible scheduling conflicts with Pitt, who still needed to wrap on production on “The Adventures of Cliff Booth.”

Leitch was first reported to be in talks to direct the sequel in January of 2025. The filmmaker’s credits include “John Wick,” “The Fall Guy,” “Bullet Train” and “Deadpool 2.” He would take over the franchise’s main film series from Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original 2001 “Ocean’s Eleven” and its two sequels: 2004’s “Ocean’s Twelve” and 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen”

This isn’t the only “Ocean’s” film in the works, earlier this year at CinemaCon, Bradley Cooper confirmed that he write, direct, produce and star in the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel. Margot Robbie is all set to star in the film, while Wagner Moura is in talks.

Warner Bros. has not announced a production start date or release date for “Ocean’s Fourteen.”