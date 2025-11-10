Andy Garcia Says He’s Returning for ‘Ocean’s 14,’ Filming Eyed for 2026

“Ocean’s 14” is coming, and series mainstay Terry Benedict, played by Andy Garcia, will also be back for more, the actor says.

Garcia revealed that he will be returning for the next sequel in the franchise in a conversation with TheWrap on Monday during a press day for the second season of Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman.” The heist series began with Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven” back in 2001, which itself was, of course, a remake of the Rat Pack original from 1960.

Garcia said that filming was initially being earmarked for January 2026 but that the production had to be bumped slightly due to scheduling conflicts. “Ocean’s” star Brad Pitt is scheduled to wrap production on “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” the follow-up to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in January, which might have caused the delay.

Warner Bros. had no comment.

Recently, series producer and star George Clooney discussed the likelihood of production starting in 2026. He told E! News that “Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun.”

David Leitch, director of “The Fall Guy” and “Bullet Train,” is attached to this latest entry in the franchise, becoming the first director who isn’t Steven Soderbergh to direct an installment in the mainline series. Gary Ross directed 2018’s spinoff “Ocean’s 8.”

While talking to TheWrap earlier this year, Soderbergh said that he was fully done with the franchise. “I made it clear to everybody that, you know, Go with God. I did what I could, and then produced ‘Ocean’s 8,’ and just felt like I’ve done my time,” he told us at the time.

“Ocean’s Eleven” was released in 2001 and made $450.7 million worldwide, boosted by its starry cast and jazzy heist movie narrative. It was followed in 2004 with “Ocean’s Twelve,” an adaptation of an existing script that was reworked into an “Ocean’s” adventure. The sequel made $362.9 million worldwide. “Ocean’s Thirteen” arrived in 2007 and made $311.7 million. And 2008 saw the arrival of “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female spinoff led by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, which netted $297.8 million.

An untitled prequel film, set to star Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper, to be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, is also in development at Warner Bros.

“Landman” returns on November 16.