David Fincher’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Sequel Gets a New Title

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David Fincher’s forthcoming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel has a new title: “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.”

The new title, revealed Wednesday by Netflix, replaces the film’s original, simpler moniker, “The Adventures of Cliff Booth.” It’s a cheeky addition, one that further (ba dum) leans into the wry, comedic tone that was hinted at by the brief teaser trailer Netflix premiered during the Super Bowl in February.

Written by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” helmer Quentin Tarantino and directed by Fincher, the new film catches back up with Brad Pitt’s anti-hero eight years after the events of the 2019 hit as he works as a Hollywood studio fixer in 1977 Los Angeles. In addition to Pitt, the film’s all-star cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Holt McCallany and Timothy Olyphant.

Like Pitt reprising his role as Booth, the new film will see Olyphant reviving his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” turn as Western actor James Stacy.

The film finished its seven-month Los Angeles shoot in January, boasting a reported budget of $200 million, which would make it the most expensive film either Tarantino or Fincher has written or directed. In a rare show of theatrical interest on Netflix’s part, the streamer has also set the film to first premiere exclusively in Imax theaters on Nov. 25.

Pitt won his first and only acting Oscar in 2020 for his turn playing Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The film, Tarantino’s most recent directorial effort, was a major critical and financial success. Not only did it rake in glowing reviews and critical acclaim, with many hailing it as one of Tarantino’s best works, it also went on to gross over $393 million at the worldwide box office.

Fans will get to see just how well “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” lives up to its parent film’s legacy when it premieres Dec. 23 on Netflix, following its limited, initial two-week Imax engagement.