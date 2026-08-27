Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Shares Update on Biopic About Late Rock Legend: ‘Give the Fans What They Want’

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The Ozzy Osbourne biopic is one step closer to becoming a reality, as the script for the project in development at Sony Pictures is “done,” according to Jack Osbourne.

The late Black Sabbath frontman‘s son shared the film update in an interview with E! News Wednesday, where he shared how he hoped to give the fans a movie “they want.”

“You know, we’re doing the Ozzy movie with Sony. And, I’m always saying in the meetings, ‘We’ve got to give the fans what they want. We can’t make this artsy, kind of esoteric biopic,’” he said. “No, we’re not doing that—for many reasons—but it’s not what the fans want.”

He added: “Script [is] done. We’re currently going out to directors. Yeah, we are very – it’s gung-ho.”

When asked if he had someone in mind to play his legendary father, Osbourne confirmed that there is already a performer on their radar.

“We do. I’m not allowed to say,” he said. “But conversations have been had, and if it all works out, it’s going to be awesome.”

Regarding the Osbourne family’s controversial decision to turn the late Prince of Darkness into an AI avatar, the producer defended that “everything is going to have an AI fingerprint as some point.”

“Ultimately, it’s about preserving the digital fingerprint of my father,” he explained. “That’s the core essence of it. Yes, it could be utilized for other things. But, ultimately, it’s about getting ahead what is the inevitability.”

As Ozzy Osbourne's biopic comes together a year after his death, his son Jack Osbourne exclusively told E! News the film's latest updates while celebrating the recent launch of streaming platform Spark. pic.twitter.com/qOy3wAXUH3 — E! News (@enews) August 26, 2026

Osbourne’s update comes nearly five years after the rocker shared on X that Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment were developing a biopic chronicling his extraordinary life. Per the statement, the film would take a look at his career, as well as “the great love story between him and his wife, Sharon.”

“The film will be written by Academy Award nominee Lee Hall (‘Billy Elliot’),” the announcement added at the time.

The Osbourne patriarch died at the age of 76 in July 2025 following a heart attack. His passing followed a number of a health hurdles for the singer, including coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.

His family, including Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis, issued a joint following his death, writing, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”