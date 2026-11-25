“Avengers: Doomsday” will mark the final performance of the late Patrick Stewart as iconic Marvel Comics character Charles Xavier, aka Professor X. According to co-director Joe Russo, the film will bring the longtime “X-Men” star a touching farewell.

“In a lot of ways, Xavier’s the conscience in the movie,” Joe Russo told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Tuesday. “He has a lovely scene with Ian McKellen, who’s his best friend, in the film. It’s a very emotional scene about forgiveness and I think very resonant in the wake of his passing.”

According to Marvel President Kevin Feige, Stewart gave an emotional speech on his final day on set, where Anthony Russo said it was “clear that he was struggling with his health.”

“I think it was in the back of all of our heads, we may never see him on set again,” Anthony Russo said.

Stewart, famous for a litany of roles including his turn as Professor X and his work as Captain Picard as “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” died in late October from Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia at the age of 86. Many actors and celebrities rushed to celebrate the late actor in the wake of his passing, with Feige saying they’re searching for ways to remember the actor in the film itself.

“We’re long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us,” Feige told EW. “We’re looking now at how we can put something together that honors and respects our friend.”

Per EW, Stewart was offered a part in the “Doomsday” follow-up, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” but decided to participate only in the first Avengers/X-Men/Fantastic Four crossover event. The actor previously appeared in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as an alternate version of his character.

Stewart’s positioning as “the conscience” of “Doomsday” tracks with what we know about the story. The film is a loose adaptation of Jonathan Hickman’s “Time Runs Out” comic book event, wherein the heroes of the Marvel universe are faced with a series of incursions (or collisions between two worlds in the multiverse) that threaten their reality. A collection of Marvel heroes — including Iron Man, Mister Fantastic and Professor X himself — are faced with the difficult decision of destroying these other worlds or allowing their own to die in the process.

In those comics, Professor X makes tough calls along with the rest of this group. But the Professor X of Marvel Comics has always been a more difficult and unsavory character than his big-screen counterpart. Since his first appearance in 2000’s “X-Men,” Stewart’s portrayal of Xavier has always been warmer, more benevolent — more in line with the presence Stewart often brought to the screen.

If the heroes of the Marvel multiverse need a level head to face Doomsday, it’s hard to imagine a better option than Stewart.