Pop Mart Teams With Sony for Paul King’s ‘Labubu’ Movie, Steven Levenson to Co-Write

Pop Mart, a leading company in the designer collectibles and pop culture entertainment industry, is teaming with Sony Pictures Entertainment on its Labubu feature film, to be co-written and directed by “Paddington” filmmaker Paul King. The film is an adaptation of The Monsters universe from Labubu, with Steven Levenson co-writing the script with King.

The project was announced at the Paris stop of The Monsters’ global exhibition tour celebrating their 10th anniversary and was unveiled by Labubu creator Kasing Lung and King.

The film is described as being in “early development,” with the eventual live-action film using computer generated animation to bring the “whimsical world to the big screen.” Lung will serve as an executive producer, with King, Michael Schaefer and Wenxin She, serving as producers. Brittany Morrissey will be overseeing for Sony Pictures.

Lung, who was born in Hong Kong and raised in the Netherlands, first brought Labubu and The Monsters to life in a series of picture books collectively known as “The Monsters Trilogy” in 2015. Labubu has since become a global icon, “representing Pop Mart’s unique blend of art, collectibles and storytelling,” according to the official release. The product line’s “breakout success is a testament to Pop Mart’s consistent, sustained and strategic IP curation and development.”

The collaboration between Pop Mart and Sony Pictures is described as “a significant milestone in bringing the beloved The Monsters IP from the world of collectibles to the big screen, promising a unique cinematic experience with creative storytelling, artistic vision and enduring global appeal.”

King’s last movie was 2024’s “Wonka,” a canny prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factor,” which grossed over $635 million globally. Before that he made “Paddington” and “Paddington 2.” He is currently working on a “Prince Charming” movie for Disney with Chris Hemsworth.

Levenson is an award-winning screenwriter and playwright whose work includes musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” which earned him a Tony Award and the film adaptation of “Tick Tick… Boom!” He also worked on Marc Webb’s recent “Snow White” for Disney and the scrapped Pharrell biopic from Michel Gondry “Golden.”