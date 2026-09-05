Original ‘Practical Magic’ Star Addresses Fan Boycott of Sequel Over Recasting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Original “Practical Magic” star Alexandra Artrip encouraged fans to give the sequel “a shot,” even though she and former co-star Evan Rachel Wood were not brought back for the follow-up film.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, the former child actress, who retired from performing after appearing as Sandra Bullock’s onscreen daughter Antonia Owens in the 1998 fantasy, addressed boycott calls from fans upset that she and Woods were replaced by Joey King and Maisie Williams, respectively.

“I see a lot of content going around about the sequel and I think the sentiment is right,” she said in her video message. “You know, people are trying to show support for Evan and myself and the original film and everything that it’s meant to so many people but I just don’t want my stuff to be a space for negativity.”

As Artrip went on, she praised King and Williams as “lovely actresses,” noting that she was certain production “did what they felt was best for the film to be successful.”

“I just think we should support the film, give it a shot, go in with an open mind,” she added. “Nothing can take away from what the original film was, and I’m excited that we’re able to build on that world with the novel and new content in 2026. And that it’s given me a space to revisit all those beloved memories years later.”

Artrip statement was a direct response to one fan who had commented on her Instagram, “These [two] girls were perfect as is. I don’t want to watch ‘Practical Magic 2’ now because of the change up on the original.”

While Artrip appeared at peace over the sequel’s decision to recast, Wood has seemed less than thrilled with thedecision, as she called out her former collaborators for not reaching out about the cast shakeup.

“I really appreciated Joey King reaching out to me, because no one who worked on the original film did,” Wood said in a Tuesday Instagram story. “She’s a sweetheart.”

The day before, director Susanne Bier defended that Wood’s replacement was “not a personal thing,” telling Variety at the premiere: “It was that the kids in the story are right out of college, and so it wasn’t really a question, you know? We had to recast.”

Additionally, Bullock made the case to Vanity Fair that “if you haven’t seen the first film, it doesn’t matter.”

She added: “But if you did see the first film, there are nostalgic reminders that we’re still in the same place with the same people, and we’re bringing on two more magical baby witches.”

“Practical Magic 2” releases in theaters on Sept. 10.