Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Ready or Not 2’ With Sarah Michelle Gellar | Exclusive

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” has come home.

The sequel to 2019’s cult favorite was released theatrically this spring, where it became a sleeper hit and cemented the franchise as a viable new horror series. You can now watch it at home, via the digital retailer of choice (Apple, Prime Video, Fandango at Home) or wait until the physical media drop on June 16 (on DVD or Blu-ray). Either way, you can watch a brand-new clip from the special features, which goes into perhaps the most exciting new cast member – none other than Sarah Michelle Gellar. Watch it below.

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In the clip, Kathryn Newton, another new cast member, talks about how incredible it was to have Gellar in the movie. She’s genuine horror royalty. Not only did she star as Buffy Summers on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” for seven seasons (and was about to return for a new series, before it was struck down by Hulu executives) but she also starred in both “Scream 2” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” with a brief cameo in the latter’s legacy sequel last summer.

There’s a very telling moment in the clip where David Cronenberg, the hugely influential filmmaker behind “Scanners” and “The Fly” (among many other masterpieces), talks about how Gellar came up to him and said what an honor it was to be in the movie with him. In turn, he replied that the honor was actually getting to be in the movie with her. It’s enough to warm your heart.

“Ready or Not 2” takes place immediately after the events of the first movie, with Grace (Samara Weaving) thrust into another deadly game, this time with her estranged sister Faith (Newton). Gellar plays one of the big villains; part of a cabal of six elite Satanist families who force Grace and Faith into a new gauntlet. (Shawn Hatosy, so good on “The Pitt,” plays Gellar’s brother.) As you can imagine, the blood does indeed fly.

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” is on digital now and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 16.