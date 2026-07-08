Regina Hall Lied to D’Arcy Carden’s Brother About Being an Editor on ‘Moana’

Jumping into the “The Five-Star Weekend” with co-stars Jennifer Garner, Chloë Sevigny, Gemma Chan and Regina Hall, D’Arcy Carden had a five-star experience all her own.

That much was evident while she recounted personal, fun stories about each leading lady on Wednesday’s “Las Culturistas” podcast, telling hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang how Garner (who also executive produced the Peacock series) would regularly book food trucks for the set and how Sevigny took her vintage shopping in Nantucket between shoot days.

“I don’t know why this particular group meshed like this, but we just, like, got into it really fast,” Carden said of her on-set dynamic with the actresses. “It was like girl time every day, five of us, a lot of group scenes, a lot of sitting around. There was like, no topic off limits, we just got deep fast.”

Carden took particular delight in Hall’s indelible sense of humor, sharing that the “Scary Movie” and “Girls Trip” star is so dry it’s “scary.” She even once hilariously had Carden’s brother believing that she was an editor on one of Disney’s biggest animated movies of all time — just because.

“Can you just imagine this woman, she’s the funniest person alive, and she has the driest sense of humor to a scary amount where you don’t know if she’s joking, lying, telling the truth. It’s like genius-level dry,” Carden said.

She cited an example: “We were talking about ‘Happy Gilmore’ coming out, and this is just a little funny thing that she said. We were talking about who’s going to see it, whatever, and she goes, ‘I haven’t even seen ‘”Gilmore Girls” Season 1.’ … So she’s like, ‘So how am I going to see the movie?’

“And then she’s also, again, off in a puff of smoke. You’re trying to catch up,” Carden said.

There was also the instance where Carden introduced Hall to her brother Will, who she explained works in animation at Netflix. Upon the news, Hall said she was also in animation and had credits on “Moana.”

“I introduced her to my brother who is an editor for animated movies. And I said, ‘This is my brother Will, he works at Netflix,’” Carden said. “And she goes, ‘I’m an editor.’

“I know right away she’s lying, but I keep going. And then I say, ‘He does animation.’ And she goes, ‘I edited Moana.’”

“This is f–king legendary,” Yang said, laughing. Carden added that even though her brother has “a good bulls–t detector,” he “totally believed her. She’s so deadass.”

Hall, believe it not, was not involved in the creation of “Moana.” But she did make her animated feature voice acting debut in last year’s “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.”

Watch Carden’s full “Las Culturistas” interview below. “The Five-Star Weekend” debuts in full on Peacock Thursday.