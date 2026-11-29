Rob Lowe revealed an unusually permissive atmosphere on the set of the 1984 film “The Hotel New Hampshire,” claiming director Tony Richardson encouraged cast members to pursue off-screen sexual relationships that mirrored their characters’ lives.

The actor revisited the experience in his new Netflix documentary, “Rob Lowe: The Outsider,” while looking back on his time making the adaptation of John Irving’s novel alongside Nastassja Kinski, Jodie Foster and Beau Bridges.

Lowe was 19 when production brought the cast to Montreal. He remembered the opportunity as a significant step in his career, moving away from the “teeny-bopper fare,” particularly given he’d be working with Richardson, who was an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker.

But it was the director’s approach to getting onscreen chemistry and realism that really left an impression on Lowe.

“You don’t understand, Tony Richardson was actively promoting us all to have sex with each other,” Lowe said in the documentary. “The director would be like, ‘You guys should really think about getting it on, because that’s what your characters are doing. You’ll find something.’”

“It was a different world,” the actor added.

Lowe also discussed his attraction to Kinski, who played Susie the Bear in the film and was his on-screen love interest. He recalled being struck by the actress when he arrived on set, noting that she was featured on the cover of Time magazine during production.

“She’s my love interest on the movie, and I’m, like, pinching myself,” he said.

At the time, Lowe was involved in a “serious relationship” with actress Melissa Gilbert. He acknowledged that the relationship was volatile but said it did not prevent him from pursuing Kinski.

“I wasn’t going to let that [his relationship with Gilbert] stand in the way of the girl on the cover of Time magazine,” he explained.

“The Hotel New Hampshire” followed an eccentric family navigating a series of unusual experiences while attempting to run a hotel. Lowe played John Berry, with Foster portraying his sister Franny and Kinski playing Susie.

The film also featured Matthew Modine, Wilford Brimley, Wallace Shawn and Seth Green.

“Rob Lowe: The Outsider” is now streaming on Netflix.