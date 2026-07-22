Sacha Baron Cohen’s New ‘Ali G’ Movie Gets October Release From Amazon MGM Studios

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Ali G is back.

After some rumors and a hilarious Wimbledon appearance earlier this summer, Sacha Baron Cohen’s dim bulb alter ego, who Cohen first debuted in the late 1990s, will return in a new feature “Ali G: Who Iz I?” Amazon MGM Studios will release the film theatrically on Oct. 23. Cohen made the announcement on Ali G’s Instagram Wednesday.

The film marks a reteam for Cohen and Amazon MGM Studios after “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was released straight to Prime Video in 2020 shortly before the election.

Like the “Borat” sequel, this new “Ali G” project was filmed in secret.

Ali G, defined by his love of hip-hop culture, was introduced on British late-night television before getting his own series, “Da Ali G Show,” in the early 2000s. Much like Cohen’s other personas, Ali G typically interviews politicians and celebrities who have no idea he is a fictional character portrayed by Cohen. In 2002, the character got his own film, the uneven “Ali G Indahouse,” which followed a more traditional narrative format. Based on the Instagram post, the new film appears to be more in line with the “Borat” and “Brüno” movies, mixing scripted scenes with off-the-cuff interviews.

Cohen has had a busy few years. Earlier this year, he co-starred in Prime Video’s “Balls Up” in a brief role that makes the movie worth watching. He also starred in Netflix’s high-concept comedy “Ladies First,” about a world ruled by women. On the television side, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mephisto in last year’s “Ironheart” and co-starred with Cate Blanchett in Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ limited series “Disclaimer” in 2024.

Booyakasha, “Ali G: Who Iz I?” will be in theaters on Oct. 23.