Sandra Bullock Shocks ‘Extra’ Host by Crashing His Interview 40 Years After They Waited Tables Together

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Sandra Bullock surprised her former restaurant buddy, Extra’s Lawrence Zarian, as she popped into an interview with her supporting “Practical Magic 2” co-stars.

Zarian noticed the newcomers Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod glancing past him over his shoulder before Bullock came into the interview room to say hello.

“Shut up. You don’t understand,” the Extra correspondent exclaimed as he embraced the “Miss Congeniality” star and placed her on his lap.

The duo began to talk energetically over one another sharing the antics they would get up to at Canastel’s in New York City. Bullock worked as a cocktail waitress while Zarian waited tables.

“We used to pretend that I was pregnant,” Bullock shared. “Then the people would give us extra tips.”

“We realized that we both spoke German. Then we started having some fun, and we went to these tables and told people she was my girlfriend,” Zarian added. “We sort of hookered ourselves out to make more money.”

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“This is a real thing?” McLeod replied shocked.

The “Extra” host said he returned to his correspondent gig to interview Bullock. He then admitted that he thought he was doing a poor job because the young actors kept avoiding eye contact with him and looking over his shoulder before realizing Bullock was waiting in the wings.

“I kept thinking, ‘Oh, I suck. I’m like awful,’” he said.

After Bullock left he took a moment to collect himself and asked the actors if he could take in that moment.

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years and what you are is you are your history,” he said. “She’s a part of my history. And because of my history and what I was taught from my parents and who I am in this business, I get to do what I love for 35 years.”

Watch the full interview with Bullock’s cameo above.