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The official Shrek account on X is giving fans another look at the world of Far Far Away, sharing a new teaser for the franchise’s fifth installment that features the return of several familiar characters.

The latest “Shrek 5” teaser released Saturday, shows Shrek welcoming his family home as they climb out of their onion-shaped carriage. Fiona and their three children, Felicia, Fergus and Farkle, make their way out along with other characters like the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf before Dragon, Donkey’s fire-breathing wife, squeezes through the carriage door, revealing her return to the beloved series.