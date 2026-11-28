The official Shrek account on X is giving fans another look at the world of Far Far Away, sharing a new teaser for the franchise’s fifth installment that features the return of several familiar characters.
The latest “Shrek 5” teaser released Saturday, shows Shrek welcoming his family home as they climb out of their onion-shaped carriage. Fiona and their three children, Felicia, Fergus and Farkle, make their way out along with other characters like the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf before Dragon, Donkey’s fire-breathing wife, squeezes through the carriage door, revealing her return to the beloved series.
A fan-favorite character, Dragon first appeared in 2001’s original “Shrek,” where she served as the guardian of Princess Fiona’s castle before eventually falling in love with Donkey (Eddie Murphy). The pair went on to start a family, welcoming a group of hybrid offspring known as Dronkeys in “Shrek 2.”
The upcoming sequel brings back several familiar voices, including Mike Myers as Shrek, Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Fiona. New additions to the franchise include Zendaya as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia, with Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo voicing their sons, Fergus and Farkle, respectively.
The last mainline entry, 2010’s “Shrek Forever After,” grossed more than $752 million worldwide at the box office, including approximately $238 million domestically. The four main “Shrek” films have collectively grossed more than $2.9 billion worldwide
The upcoming fifth installment is directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, with Brad Ableson serving as co-director. The film is produced by Gina Shay and Illumination chief Chris Meledandri.
The film was originally scheduled to open in December 2026, before it was bumped to summer 2027.
“Shrek 5” is scheduled to open in theaters June 30, 2027.