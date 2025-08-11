‘Shrek 5’ Bumped to June 2027 at DreamWorks Animation

“Shrek 5” is moving further and further away.

DreamWorks Animation’s latest sequel, which reunites Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz, along with newcomer Zendaya, is moving from December 23, 2026 to June 30, 2027.

Additionally, Universal has moved an untitled Illumination film from June 30, 2027, up to April 16, 2027.

This move means that “Shrek 5” will avoid going up against Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” which also opens for Christmas 2026. (It will be the first “Avengers” film to open during the holidays.)

Instead, “Shrek 5” adds to what has suddenly become a stacked lineup of animated blockbusters in June 2027. While Universal is seeking to capitalize from the extended Fourth of July weekend, with the holiday itself falling on a Sunday in 2027, “Shrek 5” will be released a week after Sony’s “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” and two weeks after the Pixar original film “Gatto.”

Whether this move will trigger one of those studios to move their animated offering remains to be seen.

“Shrek 5” Shrek franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon directed “Shrek 2” and is the voice of the Gingerbread Man, while Dohrn worked on the second and third “Shrek” installments as a writer and artist and on the fourth film as Head of Story. Dohrn also voiced the character of Rumpelstilskin in “Shrek Forever After.”

The film will be produced by Gina Shay, who produced “Shrek Forever After” and by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri. The film will be co-directed by Brad Ableson.