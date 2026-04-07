Steven Spielberg Praises Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Movies as Some of His Favorite Sci-Fi Ever: ‘Such a Fan’

Steven Spielberg knows good sci-fi. Unequivocally one of the forefathers of modern science fiction in cinema, he’s continuing to add to his robust filmography with “Disclosure Day” this summer. But that doesn’t mean he’s too busy to enjoy the work of some of his Hollywood contemporaries.

In a new interview with Empire, the Oscar winner cited Denis Villeneuve as not just an impressive sci-fi filmmaker, but the helmer of one of his favorite franchises ever.

“I’ve loved the ‘Dune’ movies. They are among my favourite science-fiction movies, not just recently, but of all time,” Spielberg said, adding that he thinks “Dune: Part Two” ranks as “the best movie Denis has ever made.”

“I cannot wait to see the third one,” Spielberg said, teasing that he’s sure the filmmaker will “show it to me early.”

“I’m such a fan of his,” Spielberg said of Villeneuve.

Frank Hebert’s “Dune” book series, meanwhile, has been notoriously difficult to adapt in other efforts over the years — which as a fan of the books himself, Spielberg said Villeneuve did expertly.

“I love the [‘Dune’] books, and I just think his tribute to the books is like Guillermo [del Toro]’s tribute to Mary Shelley with Frankenstein: He honored Mary Shelley as I think Denis honored Frank Herbert,” Spielberg said.

Spielberg and Villeneuve have been connected at various points in past years, most recently sitting together in conversation at the DGA for “Dune: Part Two” in May 2024. At the 2023 DGA Awards, Villeneuve presented Spielberg with Feature Film Medallion award for “The Fabelmans,” which the “Dune” filmmaker described as “a pure act of artistic generosity made by one of the greatest filmmakers of our time.”