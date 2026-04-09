New Superman Interactive Experience Launching on Warner Bros. Lot

Next Saturday, April 18, is Superman Day. And, to mark the occasion, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, in collaboration with DC Studios, will launch Superman Experience: Defenders Unite, a brand-new walkthrough experience and live gameplay attraction, at Stage 5 on the iconic Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, Calif.

Presented by Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, the Superman Experience offers guests “the ability to unlock and hone their superpowers, work as a team and enjoy the illusion of flying alongside Superman through next-generation motion capture technology, active 3D glasses and high-definition audio,” according to the official press release. You can buy your tickets now.

According to the official release, the new Superman Experience features an original storyline that was created exclusively for the attraction, which brings guests into a world inspired by James Gunn’s 2025 hit “Superman.” While inside the Fortress of Solitude, guests are “recruited by Superman himself and receive Kryptonian abilities to utilize in a critical mission.” Through immersive technology, guests will “simulate taking to the skies alongside Superman and visit various locations – including a training session on the Kent Farm with Krypto the Superdog – before joining Superman in an epic battle against DC Super-Villain, Darkseid.”

“Superman Experience offers guests a unique experience to step into the world of DC’s storytelling in an incredibly fun and immersive way,” Danny Kahn, vice president and general manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, said in an official statement. “This new attraction unites Global Experiences, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and DC Studios, so fans can create memories while celebrating the world’s greatest Super Hero.”

Throughout the Superman Experience, guests will have their scores logged and displayed in real-time “as family-friendly competition increases the stakes while training and fighting off Darkseid’s invasion.”

The experience’s central hub, focused on the Fortress of Solitude, will feature interactive mini games, unique props and social-media worthy photo opportunities, including a life-sized audio-animatronic Gary (Robot #4), Superman’s robot companion (voiced by Alan Tudyk in the film); Doghouse of Solitude, a mini-game where fans can play catch with Krypto; and a two-player puzzle game where guests can activate the Phantom Zone Projector. As you complete the activities (plus more activities that have yet-to-be-revealed), the Chaos Crystal will “activate the entire Fortress of Solitude.”

Additionally, guests can also grab a beverage or themed snack at the Fortress of Solitude lounge and buy exclusive merchandise within a new Daily Planet-themed retail store. A new comic book, exclusive to the Superman Experience, will be available for fans to purchase on-site from DC, which was written by Josh Trujillo with a cover art by Bernard Chang.

Superman Experience is a separate ticketed attraction from Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and is also sold as an “add-on” to the renowned Studio Tour. Parking is available at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, where guests will be shuttled to Stage 5 from the Studio Tour’s Welcome Center. Please visit supermanexperience.com for tickets and wbstudiotour.com for ticket bundle information and promotional offers.