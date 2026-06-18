Jeff Probst Shares ‘Survivor’ Animated Movie in the Works at Paramount

Jeff Probst took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that “Survivor” is coming to the big screen in a brand new movie — and an animated one, at that.

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with Paramount Animation to bring you ‘Survivor’ like you’ve never seen it before…in the animal kingdom!” Probst wrote on Instagram. “This will be an all-out comedy with animals competing for the chance to be crowned the sole ‘Survivor.’” You can see the full video announcement below.

Probst’s update comes hot on the heels of the 50th season of “Survivor,” which wrapped up back in May with a $2 million grand prize. The five-time Emmy winner and longtime “Survivor” host will serve as executive producer on the unnamed animated feature.

“Set on a remote and mystical island, animals from all around the globe compete for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be crowned the sole Survivor,” a longline from Paramount reads.

“It’s still everything we love about ‘Survivor’: big personalities, funny characters, surprising alliances, competition, chaos and, of course, a lot of heart,” Probst added in his video.

Paramount Animation is under the leadership of Jennifer Dodge and will soon release “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” in theaters on Aug. 14. The studio division also recently announced a new Christmas animated feature from Robert Rodriguez, titled “The Naughty List.”

“I am so excited. This is the perfect fit,” Probst said in his Instagram video. “‘Survivor’ has always been about watching different personalities learning how to live together while competing against each other, and setting it in the world of animals gives us a whole new playground to play with. Very, very, very excited. I can’t wait for you to meet this new tribe.”