SXSW 2026: Lewis Pullman and Maya Hawke’s ‘Wishful Thinking’ Nabs Top Film Prize

The South by Southwest 2026 Film Festival grand jury awarded Graham Parkes’ “Wishful Thinking,” a sci-fi romantic comedy starring Maya Hawke and Lewis Pullman, the top Narrative Feature prize.

Additionally, Susan Kent’s work in “The Snake,” a Canadian comedy film directed by Jenna MacMillan, won the Special Jury Award for Performance. Among the winners was also “Summer 2000: The X-Cetra Story” directed by Ayden Mayeri, which scored the top Documentary Feature award.

“This week reminded me, once again, why we do this,” Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film and TV, said in a statement. “The world has felt heavy. But inside our theaters, something extraordinary happened. Strangers became collaborators, audiences showed up with their whole hearts and filmmaker after filmmaker reminded us exactly why we gather. We are so proud to celebrate this year’s jury and special award winners. Trust us, you’re going to be hearing a lot more from them.”

See the full list of winners below.

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION (presented by Kickstarter)

Winner: “Wishful Thinking” directed by Graham Parkes

Special Jury Award for Performance: Susan Kent, “The Snake”

Special Jury Award for Screenwriting: Robb Boardman, Cory Loykasek, Donny Divianian and Frankie Quinones, “Plantman & Blondie: A Dress Up Gang Film”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: “Summer 2000: The X-Cetra Story” directed by Ayden Mayeri

Special Jury Award: “The Last Critic” directed by Matty Wishnow

Special Jury Award: “Stormbound” directed by Miko Lim

SHORT FILM COMPETITION (Presented by Vimeo)

NARRATIVE SHORT COMPETITION

Winner: “Souvenir” directed by Renée Marie Petropoulos

Special Jury Award: “Supper” directed by Savannah Braswell

DOCUMENTARY SHORT COMPETITION

Winner: “In The Morning Sun” directed by Serville Poblete

Special Jury Award: “Eructation” directed by Victoria Trow

ANIMATED SHORT COMPETITION

Winner: “Paper Trail” directed by Don Hertzfeldt

Special Jury Award: “Hag” directed by Anna Ginsburg

MIDNIGHT SHORT COMPETITION

Winner: “Tongue” directed by Lim Da seul

Special Jury Award: “Man Eating Pussy” directed by Emily Lawson

TEXAS SHORT COMPETITION

Winner: “Forcefield of Love” directed by Liz Moskowitz and Riley Engemoen

Special Jury Award for Standout Ensemble: “Stalin Boys” directed by Ora DeKornfeld and Bianca Giaever

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

Winner: Rawayana and Bomba Estereo – “Fogata” directed by Paola Ossa

Special Jury Award: Doechii – “Anxiety” directed by James Mackel

INDEPENDENT TV PILOT COMPETITION

Winner: “In My Blood” from Showrunner and Director Alex Bendo

Special Jury Award: “Son of a Bikram” from Showrunners and Screenwriters Ash T and Johnny Rey Diaz and Director Johnny Rey Diaz

XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION

Winner: “Body Proxy” by Danny Cannizzaro and Samantha Gorman

Special Jury Award: “The Forgotten War” by Hayoun Kwon

SPECIAL AWARDS

Agog Immersive Impact Award

Winner: “A Long Goodbye” directed by Kate Voet and Victor Maes

Green Lens Award

Winner: “Plantman & Blondie: A Dress Up Gang Film” directed by Robb Boardman

Janet Pierson Champion Award

Winner: Benjamin Wiessner

NEON Auteur Award

Winner: “The Peril at Pincer Point” directed by Jake Kuhn and Noah Stratton-Twine

Redbreast Unhidden Award

Winner: “We Were Here” directed by Pranav Bhasin

SXSW Best of Texas Award

Winner: “Stages” directed by Ryan Booth

Vimeo Staff Pick

Winner: “Mantis Stream! Like & Subscribe” directed by Lincoln Robisch and Sarah Maerten