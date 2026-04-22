A24’s ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Film Reboot Finds Its Director

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” will be slashing its way back into theaters in a new feature from Curry Barker via A24.

The “Obsession” filmmaker will direct a new project in the franchise created by Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel. This film marks the second “Texas Chainsaw” project being developed at A24, joining the TV series from Barnstorm’s Glen Powel and Dan Cohen, directed by “Strange Darling” filmmaker JT Mollner.

Details for Barker’s reboot are unknown, though the film will be a “reimagining” of the classic Leatherface story from Hooper and Henkel. We likewise do not know what sets the film apart from the TV series, though Mollner (who previously stated he is not interested in retelling the original “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” story) is not attached to the movie.

“I’ve said publicly that I’m not interested in remaking perfect films, and the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a perfect film,” Mollner said in a statement when his series was announced. “Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel created something bold, transgressive, and truly seminal that holds up even today as the gold standard for horror. When the opportunity for a long form exploration into this world arose, I saw it as a fresh way in, as well as a way to honor the existing folklore. I can’t imagine better partners for this approach than A24. This is truly an honor.”

Barker will soon hit theaters with his horror film “Obsession,” distributed by Focus Features. The feature follows a young man (Michael Johnston) who wishes that his crush (Inde Navarrette) would love him back, only to find her far more obsessed with him that he initially intended. The film, which premiered at TIFF in 2025, has gotten strong word-of-mouth reactions on the festival circuit ahead of its May 15 release. The multi-hyphenate filmmaker is repped by Underground Management, United Talent Agency, The Lede Company, and Yorn Levine.

Variety first reported this news.