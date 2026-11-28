Here are the three best movies to steam on Prime Video this week.

The Family Stone Thanksgiving has passed and that means we are very firmly into Christmas movie territory now. As such, I think it’s time to break out “The Family Stone.” Timing this one just right is tough, since it’s truly a proper Christmas movie. But I’m putting it up high in the season, simply because of how sad it is. It follows the Stone family as they come together for Christmas, but it will devastatingly be the last Christmas for the family matriarch. That’s brutal as is, but when you remember that said matriarch is played by Diane Keaton, “The Family Stone” becomes an even more emotional watch. So, if you watch it early in the season, you still get in the festive spirit, but you can process the emotions before the actual holiday itself hits, and be jolly for the rest of it. (This is a lot of strategy when, really, it’s just a good movie whenever). And, lest we forget, a sequel is on the way. Read Next

'The Families Stone': Rachel McAdams, Claire Danes and Sarah Jessica Parker to Return for Sequel

“Dogma” (Miramax) Dogma “Dogma” has been on quite the journey. Last year, it saw a resurgence thanks to a theatrical run and a PVOD release, which allowed fans to finally have a means of seeing it after several decades. The film was entirely unavailable unless you had a hard copy (or pirated on YouTube) until 2025. Now, Kevin Smith’s film starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck has taken another step forward, and is officially streaming for free over on Prime Video. The duo plays a pair of fallen angels looking to make hell on earth before finding a way back into heaven. Given the ride that this film has been on, you might want to take advantage of it streaming for free while you can, because who knows if/when it’ll disappear again (hopefully it won’t, but with streaming these days, you can never be too certain). Read Next

How Kevin Smith Rescued His Religious Comedy ‘Dogma’ From the Devil and Got It Back Into Theaters