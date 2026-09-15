Surprise! Quentin Tarantino Wrote a ‘Cliff Booth’ Novel That’s Out Later This Year

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Quentin Tarantino is back.

But he’s not delivering his long-awaited tenth (and final?) movie. Instead, he has written a follow-up to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel, entitled “The Adventures of Cliff Booth.” It will be out Dec. 8 via Harper.

David Fincher’s filmed follow-up to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with a script by Tarantino, will be in Imax theaters on Nov. 25 and on Netflix on Dec. 23. Just to make things a little harder to follow, the movie is called “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” while the novel is merely called “The Adventures of Cliff Booth.”

The official synopsis reads: “Hollywood, 1977. The Swinging Sixties are long gone — but Clifford Booth keeps on keeping on… War hero, stuntman, bartender, cinema projectionist… with the occasional ‘clandestine services‘ for his friends.“

Pitt returns to the role that won him an Oscar for Fincher’s film, this time joined by Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Karren Karagulian and a returning Timothy Olyphant. It was produced by Pitt and Ceán Chaffin, along with David Heyman, Stacey Sher and Tarantino.

In 2021, Tarantino released his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel, first as a trade paperback (perfect for your back pocket, like Rick Dalton enjoys) and then as a hardcover with some additional material. The book was a nifty companion, delving into the psychology of some of the characters and filling in certain blanks that the movie intentionally left mysterious – like whether or not Cliff actually murdered his wife (he did) and the tragic backstory of Brandy the pitbull (she was used in dog fights). There are also more lighthearted elements, like getting to know Cliff’s thoughts on certain French New Wave directors. It was a blast, especially for Tarantino completists.

Beyond noodling on his tenth and final film, Tarantino also has a stage play that’s set to open next year on London’s West End called “The Popinjay Cavalier,” with Sacha Baron Cohen set to star as the title character.

“The Adventures of Cliff Booth” arrives in book stores on Dec. 8, while “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” hits Netflix on Dec. 23 after its Imax engagement on Nov. 25.