Quentin Tarantino’s West End Play Gets a Title, Synopsis and Release Window

Quentin Tarantino’s next project is not his long-awaited 10th and — in his own words — “final” feature film, but instead a new West End play that’s due to debut in early 2027.

“The Popinjay Cavalier” is described as a “swashbuckling comedy” play written and directed by Tarantino, Sonia Friedman Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

Set in 1830s Europe, the play is “a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen,” the official synopsis reads. “The Popinjay Cavalier” is “a sweeping celebration of theatre and its heightened romance, told with Tarantino’s signature style and unmistakable wit,” the press release continues.

Casting, creative team, dates and more details will be announced at a later time, but the play is planned to open in London’s West End in early 2027.

This is one of two new Tarantino projects on the horizon, neither of which is his next movie. He wrote the screenplay for the untitled “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” spinoff following Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth, which David Fincher directed for Netflix.

That movie will be released later this year and is based on a script that Tarantino wrote and considered for his final directorial feature, but opted not to pursue. When Pitt asked if he could show the screenplay to Fincher, Tarantino’s self-admitted favorite director, the Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” scribe sparked to the idea of seeing the “Zodiac” filmmaker bring his script to fruition.

“The Popinjay Cavalier” marks Tarantino’s first produced play.