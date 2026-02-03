Apple Sets Streaming Release Date for ‘The Dink,’ Reveals New Image

Apple has set a summer premiere date and unveiled a new image from “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” director Josh Greenbaum’s upcoming, feature-length summer comedy “The Dink.”

Announced Tuesday at the 2026 Apple TV Press Day, Greenbaum’s latest effort is set to premiere globally Friday, July 24 on Apple TV. Written by Sean Clements (“Workaholics”), “The Dink” follows a washed-up former tennis prodigy (“New Girl” star Jake Johnson) who has taken up a new job coaching young children at his father’s (Ed Harris) country club.

After suffering an injury that removes his ability to keep playing tennis, Johnson’s Dusty finds himself taking up pickleball. In doing so, he not only meets a new pickleball partner (Mary Steenburgen) and starts actually having fun again, but also puts himself in the crosshairs of his father, who holds an irrational hatred of the sport and the space it has begun taking up in country clubs all across America.

As he confronts the ghosts of his past, Johnson’s former prodigy finds himself facing his childhood nemesis (real-life tennis pro Andy Roddick) again and battling to hold onto both his father’s affection and his own identity. The latest image from the film, which you can see above, puts Johnson and Steenburgen front and center.

In addition to Harris, Johnson, Steenburgen and Roddick, the ensemble cast of “The Dink” includes Patton Oswalt, Chris Parnell, Aaron Chen, Ben Stiller and “SNL” star Chloe Fineman. Stiller and Johnson both star in and produce the film. John Lesher, Rob Paris and Mike Witherill are all onboard as producers as well, while Greenbaum, Clements, Rick Steele, Joe Hardesty, Jonathan McCoy and Daniel Crosser are attached as executive producers.

“The Dink” will be Greenbaum’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2024 documentary “Will & Harper,” which itself followed his raunchy 2023 dog comedy “Strays.”

As part of its press event Tuesday, Apple has already released new trailers for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 2, “Lucky” and “Imperfect Women.” New, first looks at upcoming titles like the Keanu Reeves-starring “Outcome” and “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,” the latter of which, like “The Dink,” also stars Johnson, have been revealed as well.