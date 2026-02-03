‘Monarch’ Season 2 Trailer Promises a Full-On Monster Mash

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” season 2 is nearly upon us.

And you can get a taste of the next installment of the series, which takes place within Legendary’s Monsterverse (home to Godzilla and Kong, among others), by watching the brand-new trailer below. The trailer was unveiled as part of the Apple TV Press Day.

Play video

If you didn’t watch the first season of the series, which takes place directly after the events of 2014’s “Godzilla,” it followed two siblings who investigate the connection between the Monarch organization, a secret group tasked with tracking giant monsters on Earth, and the death of their father. It led them to a retired Army officer named Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell). The season cut between the present and the 1950’s, when Shaw (played by Russell’s real-life son Wyatt Russell) is involved in nascent Monarch activities.

According to the official synopsis, season 2 “will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.”

In addition to Kong and Godzilla, “Monarch” season 2 will introduce a new Titan – Titan X, which you can get a glimpse of in the trailer and has some definite Biollante vibes (from 1989’s “Godzilla vs. Biollante”). According to the official synopsis Titan X “stands at the center of the mystery – an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure.”

Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm also return for season 2, this time joined by season 2 guest stars Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

Hailing from Legendary Television, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as showrunner on season two. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

In addition to “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” Apple and Legendary announced plans for multiple series set within the Monsterverse, beginning with a Lee Shaw prequel series, with Wyatt Russell returning as both star and executive producer. Harold will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the new series. This is part of Harold’s new overall deal with Legendary.

So far Legendary’s “Monsterverse,” described as “an interconnected world of video games, graphic novels, toys and live experience” has included feature films “Godzilla,” 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” and 2024’s “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” “franchise’s highest-grossing installment and the highest-grossing Godzilla film of all time,” according to the official release. The next film in the franchise, “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,” is expected to hit theaters in 2027 from Legendary and Warner Bros. It also includes 2023’s animated series “Skull Island,” which ran on Netflix for a single season.