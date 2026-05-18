Jackie Tohn Summer Camp Comedy ‘The Floaters’ Gets Theatrical Release From Brainstorm Media

Grab a life vest, because “The Floaters” will soon be coming to a theater near you.

Brainstorm Media has picked up director Rachel Israel’s summer camp comedy starring Jackie Tohn for a theatrical release, out July 10.

“‘The Floaters’ follows a struggling musician (Tohn) who takes a last-resort job from her overachiever best friend: supervising misfits at their childhood Jewish summer camp,” per the logline. “With the camp’s survival in the balance as it ramps up for competition with a longtime rival, the clashing friends and campers must overcome their differences to save the camp.”

Written by Brent Hoff and Andra Gordon & Amelia Brain, the cast also includes Sarah Podemski, Aya Cash, Judah Lewis, Nina Bloomgarden, Jake Ryan, Seth Green, Jonathan Silverman, Steve Guttenberg and Jacob Moskovitz. Producers are K180 Studios’ Becky Korman, Lily Korman and Shai Korman (who share a story credit), as well as Gordon for Athena Pictures.

“We’ve enjoyed working on Rachel’s other recent directorial project ‘Influenced,’” Brainstorm Media CEO Michelle Shwarzstein said in a Monday statement, “and we look forward to re-teaming on the upcoming release of this quintessentially summer movie full of laughs, heart and some incredibly talented campers.”

“’The Floaters’ is a joyful summer comedy about finding your people and leaving your mark,” Israel added. “We’re thrilled to share an experience of summer camp that audiences have never seen before.”