Directed by Oscar nominee Sara Dosa (“Fire of Love”), “Time and Water” is about the climate crisis, but the film is a pensive, dreamy contemplation focusing on the life and family history of Icelandic writer Andri Snær Magnason.

Was the film’s gentle tone on your mind from the beginning?

Yes, my entire team and I feel tremendous empathy for the films out there that are about doom and dread and gloom. It’s a scary time. But we wanted to create a very personal invitation into understanding the climate crisis. We thought it could serve as an intimate way for the audience to think about their own homes, their own landscapes, and what’s at stake.

Your last film, “Fire of Love,“ was about volcanoes, and this one references several of Iceland’s volcanoes and how their ash creates time stamps in the ice. Is there a connection between the two projects?

There’s definitely connective tissue between the films. “Fire of Love” ignited my passion for working with archival footage. I’m fascinated by stories of natural forces like volcanoes or glaciers or the wind or the oceans. And showing how nature is so powerful and alive kind of rebels against the narrative that nature is just a domain to tame and conquer for human exploitation. I also feel like, in both cases, volcanoes and glaciers are the stuff of cinema. Imagery of them excites my mind so creatively and really revs me up. It makes me feel my tiny humanness amid the vastness of the world, as well as how interconnected we all are.

The footage of the glaciers is so immersive and impressionistic. What was it like to capture those images and sounds?

We had a large team in Iceland that was very experienced in shooting on glaciers and knowing all the safety measures, as well as how to get the best shots. I could go on and on about our cinematographer and drone operator and underwater photographer, but also key to this was our sound team. You can’t quite see a glacier moving, but sound helps articulate that movement — the gurgling, the groaning, the creaking, that pulsating heartbeat sound of the glaciers.

Staring into a glacier, it’s easy to be mesmerized by all the subliminal imagery. Did that happen to you?

It happened a lot. It was so fun for us in the editing room, where we’d see an ice formation that felt like it could be a face. Or we’d often say, “Oh, look at that ice troll over there,” which was great because we play with the ideas of Icelandic folklore in the film. And we’re always looking for ways to bring that personal feeling of the natural landscape to the screen, not in a way that anthropomorphized the glaciers but kind of communicated a kinship of life between glaciers and us.

Can you talk about the juxtaposition between glaciers and family ancestry?

From the very beginning, it was really important to have a parallel through the idea that we inherit ancestral cultural memories from our families. Glaciers can be thought of as an archive of the planet, where the memories of the earth are frozen in the blocks of ice. Through that, we wanted to show that the damage is not just sea levels rising around the world but the knowledge that’s been lost. And we’ll never be able to retrieve it.

Andri’s lament of “I thought I had more time,” referring to his relationship with his grandfather, reverberates through the film.

Yes, that came about quite early in our edit and always felt like it pulled together so many of the themes of the film. Andri says it when he finds out his grandpa is losing his memory and he’s reckoning with what it means to lose someone that you love. So that line was trying to bring together this feeling of devastating loss and grief that so many of us have experienced by losing a loved one, while trying to project that same feeling onto the climate and our landscapes. To make the unthinkable thinkable.

This story first ran in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Read more from the issue here.